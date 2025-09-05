LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) & Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Financial Analysis

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for LICT and Liberty Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 0.00 Liberty Global 1 5 2 0 2.13

Liberty Global has a consensus target price of $14.26, suggesting a potential upside of 19.71%. Given Liberty Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than LICT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

37.2% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Liberty Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LICT and Liberty Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 15.24% N/A N/A Liberty Global -60.38% -22.64% -10.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LICT and Liberty Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $134.24 million N/A $23.32 million $875.00 12.89 Liberty Global $4.34 billion 0.93 $1.59 billion ($9.77) -1.22

Liberty Global has higher revenue and earnings than LICT. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LICT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LICT has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Global beats LICT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services. It operates in California, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Utah, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service. The company provides various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as digital video recorders and multimedia home gateway systems; Horizon 5, a cloud-based, multi-screen entertainment platform that combines linear television, including recording and replay features and video-on-demand services; Horizon Go, an online mobile app; and channels, including general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. In addition, it offers postpaid and prepaid mobile services; circuit-switched telephony services; and personal call manager, unified messaging, and a second or third phone line at an incremental cost. Further, the company offers business services comprising voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. It operates in Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia, and internationally. Liberty Global Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

