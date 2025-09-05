Limoneira Co $LMNR Stock Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Limoneira by 1,423.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 3,345.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Limoneira by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Limoneira by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $288.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.99 and a beta of 0.44. Limoneira Co has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -214.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LMNR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Limoneira to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limoneira has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMNR

About Limoneira

(Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.