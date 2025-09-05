Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 194.1% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 87,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,750 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 179,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 22,016 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 120,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 51,108 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,349,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 222,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of LYG opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.