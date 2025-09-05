MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Shares Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 3,368,468 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,486,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Zacks Research raised MariMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MariMed currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
MariMed Price Performance
MariMed Company Profile
MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.
