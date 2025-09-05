Marshall Investment Management LLC Sells 3,061 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Marshall Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Marshall Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marshall Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $239.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

