Martin Roy Varley Buys 115,473 Shares of Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) insider Martin Roy Varley bought 115,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 per share, with a total value of £25,404.06.

ALT opened at GBX 21.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of £15.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,339.51 and a beta of 1.25. Altitude Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18 and a 12-month high of GBX 36.

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

