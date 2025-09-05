Martin Roy Varley Buys 115,473 Shares of Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) insider Martin Roy Varley bought 115,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 per share, with a total value of £25,404.06.
Altitude Group Price Performance
ALT opened at GBX 21.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of £15.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,339.51 and a beta of 1.25. Altitude Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18 and a 12-month high of GBX 36.
About Altitude Group
