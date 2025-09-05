MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 568.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 107,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 91,564 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $3,874,049.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,311.30. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock valued at $39,009,156. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

