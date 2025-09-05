MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 55,930 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBCF opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.08 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s payout ratio is 44.17%.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

