MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Oceaneering International worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OII. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 29.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $361,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,109.24. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 4.2%

OII stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $698.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

