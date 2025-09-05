MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PK. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,577,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,195 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 809.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,415,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,972 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,742,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,585,000 after acquiring an additional 767,818 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $7,871,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.1% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,976,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 706,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.37 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 370.37%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.