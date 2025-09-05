MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. $MTX

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 37,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTX opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,055.66 and a beta of 1.22. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.49.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.13 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 733.33%.

MTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Minerals Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

