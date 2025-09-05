Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Financial Comparison

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) and Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Get TIM alerts:

Volatility & Risk

TIM has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and Millicom International Cellular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 13.91% 13.99% 6.37% Millicom International Cellular 16.97% 10.32% 2.59%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Millicom International Cellular pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. TIM pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Millicom International Cellular pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Millicom International Cellular is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TIM and Millicom International Cellular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 5 2 0 2.29 Millicom International Cellular 0 3 3 2 2.88

TIM currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.99%. Millicom International Cellular has a consensus price target of $40.43, suggesting a potential downside of 15.61%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than Millicom International Cellular.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TIM and Millicom International Cellular”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $4.72 billion 2.14 $584.73 million $1.29 16.15 Millicom International Cellular $5.80 billion 1.42 $253.00 million $5.67 8.45

TIM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Millicom International Cellular. Millicom International Cellular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular beats TIM on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

(Get Free Report)

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance. The company also operates TIGO Sports for local entertainment; Tigo Money that allows its customers to send and receive money without the need for a bank account; and TIGO ONEtv for pay TV. In addition, it provides fixed services, including broadband and fixed voice; and fixed-voice and data telecommunications services, managed services, cloud and security solutions, and value-added services; and tower infrastructure and services. The company serves small, medium, and large businesses, as well as residential consumers and governmental entities. It markets its products and services under the Tigo and Tigo Business brands. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.