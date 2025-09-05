Minerals Technologies Inc. $MTX Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,068,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after acquiring an additional 206,906 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 543,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,879,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,177,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 43,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Minerals Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of MTX opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,055.66 and a beta of 1.22. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.13 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.10%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 733.33%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

