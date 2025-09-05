National Beverage Corp. $FIZZ Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,418 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Beverage by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in National Beverage by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 14.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of National Beverage from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $45.00.

National Beverage Trading Up 0.1%

FIZZ stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.72. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $313.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.26 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 49.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

