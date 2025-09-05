NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Raised to $7.10

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $5.00 to $7.10 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NIO from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.70 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). NIO had a negative return on equity of 589.46% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.39) earnings per share. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
