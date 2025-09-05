NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Get NIO alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.70 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Stock Down 3.1%

NIO stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NIO has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 589.46% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.