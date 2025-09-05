Northern Trust Corp Acquires 194,731 Shares of StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 461,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,731 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in StandardAero were worth $12,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in StandardAero by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

SARO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE SARO opened at $27.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.37%.StandardAero’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

