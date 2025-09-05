Northern Trust Corp Acquires 440,426 Shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $TLK

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 106.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,426 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk were worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 1,368.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 1,896.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, New Street Research lowered shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

