Northern Trust Corp Buys 7,335 Shares of Seadrill Limited $SDRL

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Seadrill by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 223,658 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Seadrill by 415.9% during the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 154,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 124,778 shares during the period. Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in Seadrill by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 16,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seadrill by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 715,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,893,000 after buying an additional 252,363 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Seadrill by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDRL. Fearnley Fonds lowered Seadrill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Seadrill from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Seadrill to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $33.00 target price on Seadrill in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of SDRL stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seadrill Limited has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.36). Seadrill had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 5.68%.The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

