Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. $APOG

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,170,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 760,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,249,000 after buying an additional 68,682 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 723,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,542,000 after buying an additional 61,430 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 481,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 171,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $43.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $942.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $346.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.08 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.73%.Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.