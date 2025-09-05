Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Enovix Corporation $ENVX

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,489,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,575 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enovix were worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enovix alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Enovix by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,195 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Enovix by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 37,387 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $9.02 on Friday. Enovix Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Enovix had a negative net margin of 481.35% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Enovix’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. Enovix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.180–0.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Corporation will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovix declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 2nd that permits the company to buyback $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Enovix to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Enovix Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.