Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,138 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 25,206 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLL. Wall Street Zen raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 11,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $400,603.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,712.44. The trade was a 33.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gino Santini sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $201,011.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 95,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,611.98. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,330 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 7th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

