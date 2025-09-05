Northern Trust Corp Has $10.84 Million Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. $GABC

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,112 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $10,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 20.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,004,000 after buying an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 109,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,336,000. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 34.7% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 490,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 126,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 35.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 429,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 112,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GABC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GABC opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.65. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. Analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.95 per share, with a total value of $33,471.90. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,263.40. This trade represents a 16.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $142,096. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

