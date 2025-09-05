Northern Trust Corp Has $11.07 Million Position in RxSight, Inc. $RXST

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RxSight were worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in RxSight by 66.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 139,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 55,533 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RxSight by 161.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in RxSight during the first quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,392,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its holdings in RxSight by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 230,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 86,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RxSight from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.00.

RxSight Price Performance

RXST opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $346.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.18. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $57.53.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 21.93%.The business had revenue of $33.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. RxSight’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

