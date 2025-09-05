Northern Trust Corp Has $13.01 Million Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 538,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $13,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 121.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9,209.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,130 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $26.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $118,466.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 377,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,146.95. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $747,514.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,388,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,386,789.20. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,421 shares of company stock valued at $984,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

