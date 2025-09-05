Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 39.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,525 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 84.5% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 43,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2,236.2% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of DSGX opened at $106.22 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $124.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.80.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

