Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,729,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Core Scientific by 229.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,742 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $234,000.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $96,134.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,049,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,395,646.71. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $13.62 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 6.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CORZ. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Arete Research raised Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

