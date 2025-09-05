Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in InMode Ltd. $INMD

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,233 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 57,921 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in InMode were worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get InMode alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INMD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of InMode by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,310 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,621 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Price Performance

InMode stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). InMode had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 44.50%.The company had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on InMode from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on InMode

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.