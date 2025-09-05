Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,761,000 after buying an additional 2,064,842 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after buying an additional 4,013,382 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after buying an additional 1,178,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,249,000 after buying an additional 493,609 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.