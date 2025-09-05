Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,651 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $221,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $312,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 162,415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $238,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AU. Zacks Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.54. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $60.36.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 610.0%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

