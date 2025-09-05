Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,176 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,930.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 305,818 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 281,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 99,446 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $36.48 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%.The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently -230.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.