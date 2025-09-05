Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,144 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. $INVA

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 666,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 10.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVA. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Innoviva in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Innoviva stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 0.47. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Further Reading

