Northern Trust Corp Sells 356,872 Shares of Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,104,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,872 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 422.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 54.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 136.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.25 to $13.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $11.75 in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. Stellantis N.V. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $16.29.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

