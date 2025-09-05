Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,554 Shares of Vicor Corporation $VICR

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vicor were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICR. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vicor by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth about $8,024,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vicor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of VICR stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. Vicor Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.73. Vicor had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $141.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $366,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,671. The trade was a 82.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

