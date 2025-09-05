Northern Trust Corp Sells 67,362 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,612,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 67,362 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,179,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,568 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $18,348,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,258,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,094 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $11,789,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,752,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,183 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.16%.The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at -1.350–1.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Mizuho initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

