Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Azenta, Inc. $AZTA

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,801 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Azenta were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 788.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $143.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Azenta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on Azenta and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

