Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Steelcase Inc. $SCS

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,847 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 4,509.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1,468.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $127,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 127,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.56. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Noble Financial lowered Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Steelcase Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of SCS opened at $17.06 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.84%.The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Steelcase has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

