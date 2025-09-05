Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 3,788 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NU were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NU alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NU by 17.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181,132 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NU by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,435,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785,851 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in NU by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NU by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,869,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ribbit Management Company LLC grew its stake in NU by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Ribbit Management Company LLC now owns 25,243,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU opened at $14.87 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Santander upgraded shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.