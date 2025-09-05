Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 349 Shares of BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.83.

Shares of BOKF opened at $113.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average of $99.88. BOK Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.21. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.80%.The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.31%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

