Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 3,868 Shares of Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ringcentral by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ringcentral in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 110,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,002 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ringcentral during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ringcentral during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ringcentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $75,000.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,953.60. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $1,358,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,319.55. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,391 shares of company stock worth $3,095,392. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Ringcentral Stock Up 0.9%

Ringcentral stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Ringcentral had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.The firm had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ringcentral has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Ringcentral in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ringcentral in a report on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Ringcentral from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

About Ringcentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

