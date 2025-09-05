Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ING Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ING Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,342,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,078,000 after purchasing an additional 181,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ING Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,250,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,274,000 after acquiring an additional 869,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ING Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,946,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ING Group during the first quarter worth $36,062,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ING Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,780,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Group stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. ING Group, N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06.

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 27.28%. Analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.4002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 450.0%. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ING. Barclays raised ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

