Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. $GABC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 399.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GABC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on German American Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.95 per share, with a total value of $33,471.90. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,263.40. This trade represents a 16.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $142,096. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

German American Bancorp Stock Up 1.2%

GABC stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.65. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 20.84%.The business had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.11%.

About German American Bancorp

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.