Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 103.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after purchasing an additional 166,552 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $820,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $1,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SON. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

NYSE:SON opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products Company has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

