Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,052 Shares of KB Home $KBH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KB Home by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,384,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in KB Home by 4,408.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 523,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after buying an additional 511,400 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in KB Home by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 490,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in KB Home by 1,136.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 423,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after buying an additional 389,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $19,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Trading Up 3.6%

KB Home stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36. KB Home has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,024.40. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

