Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 3,060 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,673,358 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,503,205,000 after buying an additional 425,461 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,483,991 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $199,961,000 after purchasing an additional 56,411 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,061,290 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $85,434,000 after purchasing an additional 149,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 595,569 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Zacks Research raised Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.39.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average is $78.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,070. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,945.36. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $922,740. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

