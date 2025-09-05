Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 663 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF $CNRG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 624.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 171.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 107.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CNRG stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $150.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.22.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Profile

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

