Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 863,147 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863,147 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,051.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,495,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,224 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3,673.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,388,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,823,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,911 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,148,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,658,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,506 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $25.75 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

