Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 588.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 705.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In other news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $2,221,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,062 shares in the company, valued at $20,490,330.74. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,954.68. This represents a 24.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,945 shares of company stock worth $9,439,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NUVL opened at $79.67 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.53 and a 52-week high of $113.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

