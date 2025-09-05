Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 304,673 W&T Offshore, Inc. $WTI

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 304,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in W&T Offshore by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in W&T Offshore by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in W&T Offshore by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,409 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, W&T Offshore has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

W&T Offshore Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of WTI stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

