Nuveen LLC Invests $529,000 in OneWater Marine Inc. $ONEW

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 404.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $266.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.99. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $26.77.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $552.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.01 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONEW. KeyCorp lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $260,961.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $906,121.10. This trade represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

